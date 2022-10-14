Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The haunting biomechanical world of “Scorn” has lots of creepy architecture, grotesque monsters, gore and disturbing moments of body horror. What it doesn’t have a lot of is information and context. “Scorn” has no map, inventory, tutorials, dialogue or text, and the game’s simple UI only appears when needed. The game doesn’t give you any explicit clues on how to solve its many puzzles. There are no NPCs to guide you along, collectible voice recordings offering hints or signage to point you to your next destination. It’s a minimalist approach that, while immersive and very rewarding, can sometimes be frustrating. The combat, which is similarly bare-bones, is designed to make you feel like you’re just barely getting by.

This is a spoiler free guide on how to navigate “Scorn’s” world and deal with its hostile abominations.

Press, push and pull everything

Interact with every object and device you can find. There are no instructions for anything, so the game encourages you to explore and experiment often.

Advertisement

Some puzzles have multiple dials and switches you can interact with. If you’re having trouble with any of those, make sure you click all your movement keys multiple times. In one instance, I found myself stuck on a puzzle — until I realized there was a switch I had missed because I never clicked my back movement button. It was a puzzle with multiple switches that could all be rotated using the left and right movement keys, but the piece in the middle wasn’t selectable until I used the back key.

Some mechanisms may not have an obvious purpose or effect. Activate them and pay close attention to what happens. How the machine reacts will show you how it works and hint toward what to do next. One early puzzle, for example, involves a door controlled by two consoles. One console opens the door while the other removes the locks. You can’t use both at once. Time to think: What if there was some way you could activate one and keep it working?

Don’t forget to check your surroundings, as well. The room you’re in can provide clues to what a machine does. Take a close look at any items that may be scattered around the floor, as well as anything that could serve as a connection to something else. Watch carefully for any changes that may have occurred in the room after you tried something.

Advertisement

The most complex puzzles in “Scorn” involve devices that activate things in other parts of the world, so keep your ears open and listen for something that might be awakening on another part of the map.

Be prepared to backtrack

Each act in “Scorn” ends with a big puzzle that unlocks the next area, and those puzzles will require you to constantly revisit old areas. You’ll be spending a lot of time running back and forth as you play around with various objects and try to figure out how they connect with each other.

Unfortunately, while “Scorn” is fantastically rendered, the uniform design can make it easy to get lost in some areas. If you want to get really old school, you can draw your own maps to mark where you’ve gone and what you’ve found.

You suck at combat, so fight carefully — or don’t fight at all

Your player character is an unassuming, naked humanoid who is terrible at fighting. Throughout the course of the game, you’ll get a handful of weapons to defend yourself, but you will still suck at fighting. The game makes it clear that you’re a desperate survivor, not a soldier. Sometimes, the best course of action will be to run away.

Advertisement

But when you do have to fight, be conservative. Even the weakest enemy in the game requires three shots from your biomechanical shotgun, and ammo is scarce.

In the beginning, you’ll have a giant pneumatic hammer as your only weapon, which sounds cool, but it’s actually a rather mediocre weapon. You’ll need four jabs to kill the main abominations in the game, and your hammer needs to recharge after two consecutive strikes. In between that time, you’ll have to dash behind cover to avoid the abominations’ tracking ranged attack or run in wide circles.

Other times, your best option will be to avoid combat altogether. If a giant monstrosity patrolling an area hasn’t spotted you yet, keep it that way.

Keep your health topped off at all times

You can’t regenerate health in “Scorn” and the only way to heal yourself is through blood sacs extracted from dispensers. Use the blood sacs as soon as you get them to keep yourself topped off at all times. The healing animation is somewhat long and it’s definitely not something you want to be worrying about when you get caught in a fight.

GiftOutline Gift Article