So far, the magic-slinging battle royale has been played by 36,000 channels on Twitch for more than 172,000 hours of gameplay, according to a third-party analytics site for the platform. If you’re curious about dropping into this free-to-play fantasy, here’s what you need to know about the amulets, gauntlets and runes spread across “Spellbreak’s” Hollow Lands.

At the start, “Spellbreak” will show where your opponents will begin the match.

There may be magic in “Spellbreak” but there’s no flying school bus. You don’t drop into the Hollow Lands like a paratrooper. Instead, before the start of a match, players have a few moments to pick a point on the map — from castles, towns and other fortresses — and then you teleport right above that location and fly in. It ends up feeling a lot more like Iron Man slamming feet first into a fight, rather than a slow parachute into combat.

When you’re picking your starting point, take a few moments to review the map. The rings around different locations will reveal whether your opponents are also going to drop in nearby. If you want a quiet start to a match, with some uninterrupted looting, pick a spot with a white halo — your best bet is a point of interest toward the edge of the map.

Looking for a fight? Select a location with a bronze halo. Other players, or squads have selected that spot on the map. For the biggest brawls, pick one of the larger settlements toward the middle of the Hollow Lands — like a town or fortress — and then buckle up for some action.

Once you land, grab a belt.

In addition to the spell-casting gauntlets, the game’s version of weapons, “Spellbreak” has three types of equipment — amulets, belts and boots — and all three provide perks. Amulets boost your mana, adding to the number of successive spells you can cast before having to recharge. Belts provide a base armor over your health. Boots increase your base speed and it helps to be quick on your feet in a fight or when you’re running away from the storm’s edge.

The added hit points provided by a quality belt can give you the upper-hand in those early fights. By the end of a match, it’s safe to say the surviving competitors have looted enough chests to have some of the best equipment in the game. But — in those first few minutes — even a common belt can provide your squad a few more moments to win a close fight.

Once you’ve found your own belt, be a good teammate and ping any extra belts laying around for your squad.

Mix and match your gauntlets depending on whether you’re in a squad or solo.

The six elemental gauntlets in “Spellbreak” all have their own strengths and weaknesses. The combination of gauntlets you use in a three-person squad might not be the best for duos or solo matches.

In a squad with friends, I often pull back as a “Frostborn” and fire off ice lances from a distance. That said, when you’re on your own, it can be hard to win a close-quarters match with an ice lance, which is essentially the game’s sniper rifle. When playing solo matches, I tend to select the fire or lightning gauntlets for my primary slot because both work for all-purpose spell-casting. You need a gauntlet that you feel comfortable using on your own, regardless of the distance between you and your opponent.

Certain gauntlets work better in tandem. The ice lance balances nicely with the stone gauntlet, which provides hefty, midrange power with an earth-shattering shock wave. So, take some time to experiment. Think of the situations where you often feel outgunned. It may be time to try out a new pairing of gauntlets for a play-style you’re more comfortable with.

Don’t just fire off spells. Make strategic use of your sorcery skill, as well.

Under pressure in a team fight, you may find yourself spamming a spell to take out an opponent but don’t forget the sorcery granted by all six gauntlets. When used effectively, especially in combination with other spells, these magical attacks are the strongest in the game. A well-placed boulder shot from a stone gauntlet can damage an entire squad.

Sorcery goes hand-in-hand with practical strategy in Spellbreak. A wall of flames created by a fire gauntlet can either be used to box-in an opponent or provide a line of cover. Noxious clouds of poison released using the toxic gauntlet will combust into flames with a well-placed fireball. Try to use sorcery to lead opponents into a situation that’s advantageous for your loadout, whether that be on the ground, in close-quarters or at long-range.

Swap out different runes depending on how far you are into a match.

Runes provide players utilitarian abilities to move around the map, but certain runes come in handy at different stages in a match. The flight rune, pretty self-explanatory, is the best way for players to really traverse the map in a short amount of time. You just need to be cautious because flying around all the time will draw some unwelcome attention from your opponents. A flight rune is perfect for early on in a game, when you need to trek across Hollow Lands to escape the looming storm.

Meanwhile, the “Wolf’s Blood” rune grants players the ability to see nearby opponents for a set period of time, which will give you a clear advantage toward the end of the game when players are closer together and an opponent may be at any corner. So, don’t be afraid to drop one rune for another depending on your situation. It helps to select the rune you’ll need five minutes from now, not just what works for the present moment. That way you’re prepared for the later stages of the match.

If you become a spirit, try to not just lead your enemy to the rest of your squad.

Before you die, you hang on to a thread of life as a spirit — a floating orb that teammates can bring back to life through an incantation. As a floating orb, you’re still useful to your team. Call out enemy locations and don’t just run back to your teammates for a revive. You could be leading your opponents to where everyone’s hiding.