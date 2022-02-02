In “Pokémon Legends: Arceus,” however, they’re your best tool for capturing Pokémon. Not only will berries distract Pokémon — making them easier to catch by allowing you to sneak up on them and just toss a Poké Ball, bypassing the battle — but they can even be used to calm down some Pokémon that are trying to attack you as you explore. In some cases, this is the only way to capture rampaging Pokémon.