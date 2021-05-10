It was a more holistic way of thinking about loadout builds. Then, the “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” weapons were added to the game and they rendered loadout building a moot exercise.
Early on after the merger, in Season 1 of the Cold War cycle of Warzone, players had to run the DMR and the Mac-10 or Diamatti pistols. There were few other viable options if you wanted to compete. By the end of Season 1 and into Season 2, a few more weapons could be added to the mix — the FFAR, MP5, the “Cold War” AUG, the M-16 and the Kar98k — but the vast majority of players were still picking from a lineup of fewer than 10 guns.
Behold, the rebalancing Raven performed for Season 3. Today, by our count, as many as 32 guns have appeared viable in the most recent meta. So, now that there are more legit choices, how can you best optimize your loadout?
Starting with a list of all the viable weapons for Season 3, this guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough of the thought process needed optimize your loadout for the only Warzone player that matters: you. After more than 620 hours in the game, and 46 wins, these are ideas that can help. We’ll conclude with five suggested loadouts for the Verdansk 1984 map, as well as some better suited for Rebirth Island.
Viable weapons - Season 3
Again, players have far more options in Season 3, so the key is to find a weapon that is optimized for how you prefer to engage with enemies. The list below rounds up all the weapons we think can be competitive in the hands of a player who knows how to handle them. Some feature recoil patterns that are easier to control than others, while some deal more damage. The important part is finding a weapon (and an attachment build) that suits your style.
Here’s the weapons menu players should select from in Season 3. Given the sheer volume of viable weapons, we’ve also separated each class by tiers and included time to kill (TTK) charts for the base models of each via TrueGameData.com.
Submachine guns
Tier 1: Mac-10, Bullfrog, MP5 (CW) | Tier 2: LC-10 | Tier 3: PPSh-41, MP5 (MW)
There was a pretty significant SMG meta in Season 1 and 2 after the introduction of Rebirth Island, with its smaller map and the overpowered nature of the Mac-10. Now, SMGs aren’t quite as prevalent, especially after the (mild) nerfing of the Mac. That said, any of these weapons can be devastating at close range, particularly the Mac, the Bullfrog and the Cold War MP5.
The Bullfrog and LC-10 both feature good accuracy and high fire rates. So if you struggle with recoil control, you may want to focus there. Alternatively, if you really struggle with recoil, you may want to forget aiming down the sights entirely and build a Cold War MP5 with a 5mw laser and 50-round drum, a hip-fire build that absolutely punishes foes inside of 10 meters. Don’t expect to engage enemies down range with much success, though.
While the Mac-10 is nowhere near the eraser it was in Season 1 and 2, its fire rate, damage profile and recoil keep it a mainstay of many loadouts (including mine).
The PPSh gets more mixed reviews. It hits pretty hard and its fire rate is impressive, but it also carries some serious recoil. Anthony Zachman, who breaks down all of Warzone’s gun stats on the aforementioned TrueGameData.com, is definitely not a fan, but I’ve seen players run it effectively and have carried it myself at times as a change of pace. It’s another hard hitter close in and even has decent range if you fire in short bursts, but the recoil keeps it from being too beastly.
Note: The PPShh, isn’t showing up in the chart below. We’re working on a fix.
Assault Rifles
Tier 1: Krig 6, CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, RAM-7, FFAR, AK-47 (CW) | Tier 2: M4A1, XM4, Groza | Tier 3: Grau 5.56, AS VAL, Kilo 141
There’s been a recent trend among top players of forgoing an SMG and rigging out an assault rifle for more close-range engagements (with grips and shorter barrels that favor speed over distance) since the bigger bullets provide more rapid TTK stats. They’ll then complement that short-range AR build with either a marksman or sniper rifle, or another AR, even though they can’t maximize their ammo pool. (The thinking is that they’ll just loot bodies of their victims for AR ammo. I love the confidence — I just don’t share that skill.) It’s a solid strategy if you hit your shots, but if you’re running an AR with a high fire rate (like the RAM-7 or FFAR), and aren’t exactly a marksman, you’re probably better off diversifying your ammo classes.
The Krig and the FARA are probably the most common ARs right now, followed closely by the CR-AMAX (even post-May 6 nerf) and some FFAR holdovers from Season 2. If you can control the recoil (and there’s still a good bit) the Cold War AK-47 can be crippling with its higher-caliber rounds. If you run that though, it’s highly recommended you dampen the recoil as much as possible with barrel and foregrip attachments.
Speaking of hard-hitting, the new 10-round M67 magazines for the CR-AMAX are an intriguing option if you like running semiautomatic weapons or were a fan of the FAL, DMR or Type 63.
The RAM-7 is enjoying a bit of a renaissance. It has been super accurate and its high fire rate makes it a great option, so long as you upgrade to the 50-round magazines. The “4″ ARs (M4A1 and XM4), are some of the most well-rounded guns that can engage opponents at a variety of distances. If you’re a “Warzone” beginner, it’s a great, forgiving starter gun. The Groza packs a decent punch, but isn’t as user-friendly as the “4s.” If you like short-range ARs though, it probably deserves to be a little higher on the tier list.
The Kilo and Grau have very little recoil and are recommended for players that struggle to keep the crosshairs on targets when the trigger’s pulled. They won’t deal anywhere near the same damage as the rest of the AR class, but if you miss your shots with those guns, they won’t deal any damage anyway. There’s no shame in aiding your accuracy.
The VAL is another tough gun to slot. Its damage TTK is excellent, but its limited magazine capacity (30 rounds, max) makes it challenging to run in anything but solo matches.
Light Machine Guns
Tier 1: Stoner 63, Bruen Mk9 | Tier 2: PKM | Tier 3: RPD
There really isn’t much reason to run an LMG, even in the more varied Season 3 meta. Their biggest advantage is their magazine size, but even that is diminished by the fact that you can get 50-60 rounds in a number of the top-end ARs, which is more than enough to finish off multiple foes in the same firefight without reloading.
Players who want to bounce around the screen and slide cancel should probably steer clear of this category entirely, ditto for solo players, who should favor more versatile weapons. But if you’re a deliberate type who likes to stay camped on a choke point or provide support fire for your more aggressive teammates, then sure, go for it.
Of the four LMGs listed, the Stoner is the one you’ll see in Warzone most often. Its TTK is actually pretty strong when stacked up against other top-end weapons. There’s just a definite movement penalty when you carry such a big rig. The Bruen can be reconfigured into a more mobile model with 60-round magazines and a tac-laser that can improve ADS times, but it doesn’t seem to hit as hard as in past seasons.
The RPD is also a little lighter than most LMGs, carries sizable magazines and features some pretty clean iron sites, while the PKM is a holdover from the “Modern Warfare” era of Warzone. With a 200-round ammo box attached to it, you’ll never run out of bullets, but you may not be able to move, either.
Tactical/Marksman/Sniper rifles
Tier 1: Kar98k, HDR | Tier 2: M16, CARV. 2, SP-R 208, Tundra
While it’s technically a Marksman rifle, the Kar98k remains the choicest sniper rifle for top-tier players. It aims fast, hits hard and has range that is far, far better than the newly introduced Swiss K31. Additionally, the Swiss — which I like to call the Swiss Miss because you can’t hit anyone with it — features a ton of bullet drop and you can eat a four-course meal before you get the scope to your eye. Hard pass.
For super long range, accurate sniping, the HDR remains a great option, but the Tundra has evolved into another solid choice now that the ADS time has been considerably reduced. Both can provide one-shot drops with a head or even upper body shot.
The barrel attachments were nerfed for the M16, which diminished its fire rate a little bit. But it remains solid as a kind of close-range sniper rifle or midrange AR. Currently, it is easily the choice over the very similar, burst-fire Cold War AUG.
The SP-R is a good option for players who can’t quite master the Kar98k and/or want a more middle-of-the-road option between the extreme range of the HDR and the quick-scoping ability of the Kar.
The CARV. 2 was added to the game May 6 and most players don’t have it leveled up quite yet, or even unlocked it. That makes it a little hard to judge. There have been a number of people saying the gun is overpowered, while others feel it’s limited. I take that to mean two things: 1) It probably matters a lot where shots are landing in terms of damage modifiers to the head or upper torso vs. extremities, and 2) Raven may have done a good job balancing this weapon alongside the others in Season 3.
The blueprint available in the store (the Konsole) does not seem optimal, however. The holo scope limits its range and thus, utility, since shorter range burst-fire weapons don’t make a ton of sense in terms of fire rate. The base stats require three bursts to the torso to get a kill, though if you mix in head shots (which do 61 damage points, per community weapons tester TheXclusiveAce), you can get it down to two bursts, which is pretty solid. The burst grouping is pretty tight in close-to-midrange engagements, too.
At the moment, I think it stacks up well against the M16. It will be interesting to see how it stacks up once it’s properly decked out with optimized attachments.
Pistols
Tier 1: Sykov, Diamatti
With the exception of a few times where pistols were totally broken in the game (snake shot magnums, anyone?) pistols are really made to be carried only as secondaries for Ghost loadouts. That said, the Diamatti and Sykov (with its full-automatic fire attachment) can definitely do some damage. If you want to prioritize stealth and get your Ghost loadout early in a round or coming back late from the Gulag, you can do a lot worse. Running dual-wield, full-auto Sykovs can still drop pretty much any foe at point-blank range, even after the April nerf.
Shotguns
Tier1: Streetsweeper | Tier 2: Gallo SA12
While most players steer clear of shotguns, there’s definitely a place for them in the meta right now, particularly on Rebirth Island. The Streetsweeper is an eraser inside of about 7 meters, but it takes forever to reload. However, if you wipe two players barreling into you at close range, which you can easily do, you should have plenty of time to pop in some more shells.
The Gallo is similarly strong and quick-shooting at close range and two shots to the upper torso/head will usually drop even a fully-plated player.
Launchers
Tier 1: Strela-P | Tier 2: Cold War RPG
The merits of most launchers are limited. It’s rare you can get a kill against a player or team in a vehicle (either the opposing team bails out or has a trophy system to deflect the incoming missile) and they’re pretty cumbersome to carry/aim against enemy personnel. Like pistols, the main reason to have one in your loadout is that you can’t carry a second non-pistol gun and get your Ghost perk to stay off enemy radar. There is some (like, a wee smidge) merit to one player in a squad carrying an RPG on Rebirth Island if you’re encountering some pesky campers holed up inside a room or hallway. Use the RPG for that since the Strela’s splash damage is minimal against infantry, but overall, I wouldn’t recommend it.
Melee
Tier 1: Riot shield
Don’t run a riot shield. Seriously, just don’t.
But if you do … and I’m only saying this out of objective, journalistic integrity … it can make sense in a frenzied mode like Rebirth Island when the shield can guard your back and also allow your teammates to stack up behind you to push constricted stairways or indoor areas.
A shield remains an effective way to buy time for your teammates to respawn or frustrate and distract your foes while your partner(s) swoop in for the kill. Just know that if you run a riot shield, I can’t stand you and neither can anyone else.
Loadout logic
If you’re a longtime veteran of Warzone, you probably see several guns on that list above that you’ve favored from previous seasons. But when selecting your arsenal, there are key questions you should be asking yourself:
- Do you like to run and gun or patrol the outer rim of the circle?
- Are you a good enough shot to snipe?
- Do your weapons complement each other or are they redundant?
- Are you steady enough to hit shots up close against a twitchy attacker or do you rely more on a spray-and-pray approach?
Even if you’re among the sprayer-prayers, there’s a solid loadout for you — which we’ll get to later in the article — and the answers to these questions above should guide your thinking as you build it. You should also be mindful of the following principles.
Minimize your TTK
TTK is pretty much everything. The faster you can put down an opponent, the more likely you are to win gunfights and win matches. You’ll want your loadout weapons to deal as much damage as quickly as possible. (That’s why you’ll see so many streamers using ARs instead of SMGs, as they typically deal more damage than SMGs.) When adding attachments to your weapon, maximizing the damage and fire rate bars will lower TTK. But it’s not quite so simple.
A significant part of that is up to the player’s accuracy and how well they can hit critical areas like the head and upper torso of their foes. So don’t overlook the accuracy bar as well. It doesn’t matter how fast your weapon fires or how hard your bullets hit if you can’t connect your shots. Twitchier players who like to run-and-gun will want to pay attention the mobility bar as well. If you want to bounce around and slide cancel across the map, you don’t want to be strapped down with a big rig that takes forever to aim.
See? It’s all about finding the right balance between those categories to suit your play style. If you’re not great at handling recoil, using a more accurate gun will reduce your TTK more than higher-caliber rounds.
Carry lots of ammo (and we suggest varying it)
Even if you’re playing solo, you’re going to want to carry an AR or SMG with a high capacity magazine. The reason is simply that it takes time to reload, and if you have, say, 60 rounds in your magazine instead of 30, you can keep shooting instead of pausing to reload. That can make a huge difference in a gunfight against multiple players.
It also makes sense to carry different classes of guns to take advantage of different ammo pools. For example, you can only carry 210 rounds of AR ammo in addition to whatever is in your magazine. If you run two ARs, both of them will pull from that pool of 210. If you run an AR with an SMG, however, now the AR has 210 rounds in reserve and your SMG has its own pool of 150 (when fully loaded).
If you’re an aggressive player that likes going for kills instead of wins, it may not matter since you’ll replenish your ammo from your defeated foes. But if you like playing more deliberately or shooting from long range (where you may not be able to safely reach your victims after you fell them) carrying as much ammo as possible is the smart move.
Consider the sound of silence
“Hello [monolithic suppressor], my old friend … ”
Folk music jokes aside, the monolithic suppressor may be one of the best attachments you can put on any Modern Warfare weapon. Not only does it reduce the sound signature of a gun and keep you from appearing on opponent mini maps when firing, it also adds range and accuracy. Keeping your presence hidden is a good thing when everyone is (literally) out to kill you. Strongly consider using monolithic suppressors on Modern Warfare weapons, or Agency/GRU (or whatever the equivalent suppressor is) on Cold War guns.
Super snipers
As noted over a year ago in our first loadout guide, if you can accurately wield a sniper rifle you should probably consider carrying one in your main loadout. Why? Because there aren’t many weapons that can down an opponent in one shot and also extend the distance at which you can lethally engage your foes.
Whether you prefer the quickness or the Kar98k or the distance of the HDR, if you’re playing in Verdansk, running a sniper rifle is a great way to go.
Complement your playstyle with throwables
Just as you should consider your preferences with guns, so too should you with lethal and tactical grenades.
If you want to hole up somewhere, a mine can help guard your back or booby trap a buy station or loadout drop. If you prefer to push, find your favorite between the frag grenade, Semtex and thermite. If you don’t like throwables at all, consider carrying the throwing knife, which may be more useful in expediting your melee finishes than as a projectile.
Tactical grenades are a little trickier in that flashes and stuns can both be effective at disorienting and slowing your enemies (particularly stuns), but you may also want to use two other devices that we break down in the next section.
Stims and heartbeats
Information is advantageous in “Warzone” and a heartbeat sensor can provide you with the location of opposing forces that aren’t utilizing the Ghost perk. For a lot of players, the heartbeat sensor is the default piece of tactical gear (and it is for me, too). Stims have also proven useful (and not just because of the infamous “stim glitch”).
Stims allow you to heal rapidly, helping you in gunfights but also with the gas. Say you’re stuck with a long run: Popping a stim can return you to full health and buy you extra time. Stims can also help you pull off some smart flanks by running into the gas, popping a stim and then surprising your enemy after emerging from the gas, where they’d least expect you.
Perks: Ghost or Overkill? And then what?
For the most part, pretty much every perk decision starts with the question of whether you want a loadout to feature two primary weapons (with the Overkill perk) or Ghost, which keeps you off enemy UAVs and heartbeat sensors. The pro-tip solution to this question is to make sure you have one loadout with each. In the match, try to scavenge enough cash to buy a loadout drop early and snag your Overkill loadout. Then, when the first loadout drop lands with the closing of the first circle, pick up your Ghost loadout and snag your preferred primary weapons from the ground.
You’ll have more to decide around the first and third perk slots though. The choice for the first slot is usually between Double Time (extended sprinting time) and E.O.D. (which helps minimize explosive damage). If you’re more of a stationary player, E.O.D. may be the play to help you survive if foes toss a grenade into your
camping spot hard-to-access perch. I tend to prefer Double Time, especially since I tend to run heavier weapons that slow me down. The extra sprint time helps compensate to a degree. Cold Blooded used to be another consideration, but so few people run thermal scopes now, it’s become rather useless.
The third slot features the most options. Amped (switch weapons faster), Tracker (see the recent foot tracks of nearby foes), Spotter (see and hack enemy equipment through walls) and Battle Hardened (mute the effects of tactical grenades) all can be valuable. I tend to think more aggressive players are best served by Amped and Tracker, while more methodical types are better off with Spotter or Battle Hardened.
Five great loadout options for Verdansk 1984
Time to put it all together. Below you’ll find a variety of loadouts created with an eye toward fitting different playstyles. These are suggestions, and not by any means the definitive kits for Season 3. So riff off them, experiment and leave your findings in the comments.
The Meta(ish)
Primary: Krig (Agency suppressor, 19.7-inch Ranger barrel, Axial Arms 3x scope, Field Agent foregrip, STANAG 60-round magazines)
Secondary: Kar98k (Monolithic suppressor, Singuard Custom 27.6-inch barrel, Tac L53aser, Sniper scope, STVOL Precision Comb stock)
Lethal: Thermite
Tactical: Heartbeat sensor
Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Amped
Please note the “ish” part here. I have yet to see a true consensus “meta” loadout. And that’s a good thing. More variety makes “Warzone” more fun. That said, I’ve seen the Krig more than any other AR in both Verdansk and Rebirth matches lately, and the Kar continues to be the consensus best sniper, so I included that instead of an SMG.
That said, given the longer-range setup on this particular Krig, you may want to consider running either the very-accurate Bullfrog or the Cold War MP5 to compensate against close-up firefights.
The Runner
Primary: RAM-7 (Monolithic suppressor, FSS Ranger barrel, Corp Combat Holo scope, Commando Foregrip, 50-round magazines)
Secondary: Mac-10 (Agency Suppressor, 5.9″ Task Force barrel, Field Agent foregrip, Salvo 53-round Fast Mag, Raider Stock)
Lethal: Thermite
Tactical: Stun grenade
Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Amped
This kit centers on combining mobility and stopping power. The RAM-7 is surprisingly accurate for its damage stats and absolutely rips shots. This build gives it a little more range since you’re covered in close with the Mac-10. You may not be able to engage at longer ranges effectively, but inside of 30 meters you should dominate.
The Mac-10 has been nerfed, but it still lets you move quickly, has a high-capacity magazine (up to 53 rounds) and fires fast with very manageable recoil.
If the RAM doesn’t do it for you, you could try subbing in the fast-firing FFAR or Kilo, though don’t expect the latter to deal close to the same damage, though it is more accurate. The Cold War MP5 could be a good alternative to the Mac-10, as it hits a little harder but only at much closer ranges.
The Gunner
Primary: Cold War AK-47 (GRU suppressor, 20-inch Liberator barrel, Silex Holoscout scope, Spetznatz grip, 45-round magazines)
Secondary: Kar98k (Monolithic suppressor, Singuard Custom 27.6-inch barrel, Tac Laser, Sniper scope, STVOL Precision Comb stock)
Lethal: Thermite
Tactical: Heartbeat sensor
Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Amped
This loadout is for players who can consistently hit their shots, whether its via quick-scope snipes with the Kar or by controlling the recoil of the AK. Players that can do those two things will have a lot of success with this combo, which can deal a ton of damage. The CR-Amax is a similar alternative to the AK, though it was said to be nerfed in the most recent update on May 6. Recoil is still an issue with the CR, but it also hits extremely hard if you can control it.
If recoil control isn’t your thing, try subbing in the Krig or the FARA 83. Both deliver solid damage with less bounce. Definitely opt for a high-capacity or fast magazine with the FARA though. The reload time is brutal.
If you’re not a fan of the Kar and prefer to be a little more static in your movements, consider the HDR (Monolithic suppressor, 26.9″ HDR Pro barrel, variable zoom scope, FTAC Champion stock, Fully loaded). It’s a beast that can down enemies from across the map with minimal bullet drop. The range and power comes at the cost of mobility, though.
The Sprayer-Prayer
Primary: Stoner (Agency suppressor, 21.8” Task Force barrel, Visiontech 2x scope, Field Agent foregrip, SAS Combat Stock)
Secondary: Street sweeper (Agency Choke muzzle, 13″ Reinforced Heavy barrel, SWAT 5mw Laser, STANAG 18-round drum, Marathon stock)
Lethal: Claymore mine
Tactical: Heartbeat sensor
Perks: E.O.D., Overkill, Spotter
If your shots lack quality, make up for it in quantity with the Stoner and its 75-round magazine. Both of these guns can put out a ton of damage and accuracy is entirely optional with the Streetsweeper. See 'em, shoot 'em, drop 'em. The TTK of the Street Sweeper is infuriatingly fast when you’re on the receiving end, but if you’re the one wielding it …
You’re not going to be running anywhere (or reloading) quickly with this kit. Find a good spot with some cover and good sightlines, set up the mine to cover your back, and blast away with the Stoner. If they get close, break out the shotty and listen for the death comms.
The Ghost
Primary: Cold War MP5 (Agency Suppressor, SWAT 5mw laser, Tactical stock, Bruiser grip, STANAG 50-round drum)
Secondary: Cold War RPG
OR
Primary: Kar98k (Monolithic suppressor, Singuard Custom 27.6-inch barrel, Tac Laser, Sniper scope, STVOL Precision Comb stock)
Secondary: Sykov pistols (Monolith suppressor, Sorokin 140 mm Auto barrel, 5mw Laser, 80-round drums, Akimbo)
Lethal: Claymore
Tactical: Stim shots or smoke
Perks: Double Time, Ghost, Amped
Key note: This should not be the first loadout you pick up. The different combos here depend on when you’re getting your loadout and what you’re carrying at the time. Essentially, when you pick up this loadout, you’ll just use one of the weapons you’re already carrying alongside one of the primaries above. If you’re entering the final circles, you probably want to opt for an SMG to complement the AR you’re likely already carrying. (And obviously, if you like running an SMG with your first loadout, you can sub in your favorite AR build for this scenario.) If you popped a loadout early and want something with a little more range, pick up a sniper alongside your Ghost perk. Basically, you want to give yourself options so you can best approach what comes next.
The lethal/tactical combo can be replaced with whatever you like, but here’s the thinking behind these three, less frequently used items. The stim shots can come in handy late in a match or if you have to run into the gas a little to collect your loadout. The smoke serves as cover. Most of the time, your crate will drop alongside others, meaning enemies will be looking your way. Buy yourself some time to recollect any items from your first loadout while in the cover of the smoke.
Finally, the Claymore is just a cheeky little play. Often players returning late in the game from the Gulag or via buyback will be scrambling for their box, old gear or looking for new equipment. Leave them a surprise by stashing a claymore among any gear around you, or near one of their loadouts to try to catch them napping. (Note: Claymores seem to work better than proximity mines in that players tend to slide/go prone when around loadout boxes, placing them below proximity mine blasts.) Place the mine, then pick up whatever lethal you dropped when you got your Ghost loadout (if you had one) and keep an eye on your kill feed.
Three great loadouts for Rebirth Island
Like the above, these try to accommodate three different player types: aggressive, passive and a middle ground. Rebirth features more close-range engagements, so the general advice is to steer clear from super heavy snipers and LMGs and focus more on ARs, SMGs and tactical/marksman rifles, which will provide all the range you need.
The Aggressor
Primary: RAM-7 (Monolithic suppressor, Tac Laser, GI Mini Reflex scope, Ranger foregrip, 50-round magazine)
Secondary: Bullfrog (GRU suppressor, 7.4-inch Task Force barrel, 5mw laser, KGB Skeletal stock, 65-round ammo)
Lethal: Thermite
Tactical: Stun grenade
Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Amped
This is all about putting down a lot of shots quickly and accurately at close range. The RAM is already really good close-in, but this build emphasizes it with no barrel and a Ranger foregrip to keep the muzzle from climbing over potential drop-shotters. While the Commando helps more with horizontal recoil, that’s less of an issue up close.
The Bullfrog is extremely potent at short ranges and it just doesn’t move, even when you’re laying down full auto fire. Thermite can help with teams encamped in rooms or prison cells, while the stun grenade can help you push up stairways.
The Defender
Primary: FARA 83 (GRU Suppressor, 14.8” Ultralight barrel, KGB Skeletal Stock, Spetsnaz foregrip, Spetsnaz 50-round magazines)
Secondary: Kar98k (Monolithic suppressor, Singuard Custom 27.6-inch barrel, Tac Laser, VLK 3x scope, STVOL Precision Comb stock)
Lethal: Thermite
Tactical: Heartbeat sensor
Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Battle Hardened
This is designed for players who like to get established in a certain part of the map and lock it down. The FARA is a good, balanced choice with a big magazine to engage multiple players from mid-to-close range before reloading. The Kar is your deterrent for anyone running in the open trying to push your position or rooftop snipers from Prison and Bioweapons, or atop the water/guard towers. The heartbeat sensor keeps track of anyone getting too close, and on Rebirth players seldom seem to run Ghost.
The Compromise
Primary: RAM-7 (Monolithic suppressor, Tac Laser, GI Mini Reflex scope, Commando foregrip, 50-round magazine)
Secondary: M-16 (Agency Silencer, 20.5″ Task Force barrel, Axial Arms 3x scope, Field Agent foregrip, 45-round magazine)
Lethal: Thermite
Tactical: Heartbeat sensor
Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Amped
Credit where it’s due, this is pulled from one of Zachman’s builds on TrueGameData.com. The pairing here both pulls from AR ammo, so you’re going to need to loot well, get kills and maybe pop by an ammo pallet or two, but it combines a super hard-hitting, extremely accurate short-range RAM with an longer-range option that can be used in lieu of a sniper.
