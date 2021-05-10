Key note: This should not be the first loadout you pick up. The different combos here depend on when you’re getting your loadout and what you’re carrying at the time. Essentially, when you pick up this loadout, you’ll just use one of the weapons you’re already carrying alongside one of the primaries above. If you’re entering the final circles, you probably want to opt for an SMG to complement the AR you’re likely already carrying. (And obviously, if you like running an SMG with your first loadout, you can sub in your favorite AR build for this scenario.) If you popped a loadout early and want something with a little more range, pick up a sniper alongside your Ghost perk. Basically, you want to give yourself options so you can best approach what comes next.