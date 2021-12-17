The DP-47 acts more like an assault rifle and can be built for mid- and close-range engagements. I fell upon it by accident in the Gulag round, and was able to quickly delete opponents, nearly delivering a solo win. Plus the pancake magazine looks ridiculous, but in a fun way. If you want an automatic weapon that can deal decent damage with little recoil, you’ll want to look no further than the Bren or MG-42. The Bren is relatively easy to control and outputs high damage. At the moment, the MG-42 has next to zero recoil, and the fire rate reminds me of the overpowered MG-82 from “Black Ops Cold War.”