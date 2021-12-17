If you need to get your teammate out of a hairy situation by raining down a deluge of bullets on enemies, then this is the class for you. The Bren doesn’t carry the bullet capacities of other LMGs and it’s not the fastest firing either. But when it connects, it rips. The range and damage it possesses are ridiculous, which makes it a powerful primary option. Pair that with an SMG like the new Welgun and opposing players will be questioning if “Warzone’s” Ricochet anti-cheat software is working. Opt for stims over the heartbeat sensor. You’re not going to be chasing down anyone with this weighty loadout, and the stims can give you a health and speed boost if you get caught in a late rotation or lagging behind the gas.