Through weapon balancing, “the best” gun isn’t universal. Instead, players should try to identify the weapon that best suits their abilities and style of play. So while we have been testing guns and interviewing Call of Duty weapon testers to see what will bubble to the top of the new meta, you should always remember that if a gun doesn’t feel good to you, you probably shouldn’t use it.
That said, the dedicated content creators that have built careers around analyzing and touting Call of Duty loadouts have already identified a handful of weapons they believe stand out following the “Vanguard” integration. Similarly, we’ve pinpointed a few well suited to various play styles and collected all those tips in one place.
Below you’ll find a detailed breakdown of the most viable weapons, equipment and perks for Season One of “Warzone Pacific,” as well as several specific loadout recommendations. While these suggestions are subject to change as minor patches go live (for instance, the beloved Automaton was initially nerfed with additional recoil and then buffed with reduced recoil) the options below will provide a solid starting point and allow you to prioritize guns accordingly in the painstaking weapon-leveling process.
“Warzone Pacific” includes two main modes, one that features every weapon introduced in “Warzone” to date and another that permits only the use of “Vanguard” guns and equipment. This guide includes all gear from “Modern Warfare” up to “Vanguard,” but our “Vanguard” recommendations can be applied the World War II-only version of the battle royale game as well.
Viable primary and secondary weapons
Ricky “DougDagnabbit” Hobbs, owner of ModernWarzone, a news website for popular first-person shooter games, said he’s pleased overall with the integration of “Vanguard” weapons, despite a few minor issues. It’s far better than the “DMR Zone” of the “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War'' weapon integration, during which everyone exclusively used the overpowered DMR rifle.
“Even though we’ve gotten all of this, we’ve already seen two separate major patches that changed balancing and fixed a lot of the issues with certain attachments,” Hobbs said. “So overall, I think that the integration aspect of it has been done very well.”
Plus, Hobbs said, the level of customization is unparalleled given that nearly every weapon has nearly 70 unlockable attachments with the capability of adding a total of 10 attachments for each “Vanguard” weapon. Because of the baked-in variability in the update and the fact that weapons have different stats for “Vanguard” multiplayer and “Warzone,” it’s taken longer for unofficial game testers to make their recommendations. Still, these are the weapons they — and we — are recommending at the start of Season One.
Note: “Vanguard”-eligible weapons are in italics. Guns with multiple versions are noted in parentheses.
Assault rifles: STG-44, NZ-41, Cooper Carbine, BAR, Automaton, FARA 83, M4A1, XM4, Grau 5.56
Let’s start with the “Vanguard” rifles. While a number of players fell in love with the laser-beam-like Automaton when “Warzone Pacific” debuted, an early patch increased its recoil, pushing below other alternatives. The most recent update (the week of Jan. 17) seems to have lessened the gun’s bounce a bit, making it again viable.
The most frequent “Vanguard” assault rifles you’ll see players carrying are the STG-44 and the Cooper Carbine, both feature very low recoil even at range. The STG is a good option for taking down enemies at a distance because it does a good amount of damage relative to its recoil. The Cooper Carbine is likewise a strong option, mostly thanks to its ridiculous fire rate when fully kitted out.
The NZ-41 shines in close-to-medium range engagements. Its accuracy and stopping power provide confidence in those firefights. Where it fits in the meta remains to be seen, but at the moment, it serves well as a sniper support. The BAR has a slow fire rate and small magazine size but it packs quite a punch if you hit your shots, downing enemies with only a handful of bullets. Popping shots in a semi-automatic fashion can also improve your accuracy.
Hobbs noted that most engagements in Caldera are longer range, and optic selection should be adjusted accordingly. Even though Caldera and Verdansk are essentially the same size, there are slightly fewer points of interest, and the open areas provide for long-range gunfights. He suggests using the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x attachment, as it allows you to home in on distant enemies obscured by tropical fauna.
From the older ARs, the XM4 and FARA 83 stand out because of their accuracy and fire rates. And of course, the classic Modern Warfare M4 and Grau 5.56 remain accurate, solid all-around choices.
SMG: PPSh-41 (VG), M1912, MP-40, Type 100, Welgun, AUG (MW), LAPA
The first thing you’ll notice is the lack of Cold War weapons. The high-damage dealing OTs-9 got nerfed into the ground. Additionally, the movement speed of the Raider and SAS combat stock were reduced by 25 percent, which detracts from the entire play style of SMGs.
Of the Vanguard weapons I chose to highlight, the PPSh-41 is by far the best secondary to pair with your long-range AR or sniper. Developer Raven Software did nerf the weapon in their Dec. 10 patch, but the high fire rate and accuracy ensures the PPSh will still be a big part of the Caldera arsenal. The MP-40 is a great all-around weapon, but it doesn’t feel like it packs much of a punch (as of writing, there is a weapon blueprint called Space Issue that significantly boosts its damage, but expect that to be changed with future patches).
The Welgun was introduced in the middle of Season 1. The base model is non-competitive, but once you level it up to our suggested build (see the “Support” loadout below) it can thrive in close-to-mid-range engagements and does a good deal of damage — if you can manage its notable recoil.
Anthony Zachman, founder of TrueGameData, which tests Call of Duty weapons, said he’s been running the Modern Warfare AUG with the 5.56 NATO 30-Round Mags as a secondary. Zachman also likes the LAPA, which has a fire rate that rivals the super fast-spraying AS VAL.
Sniper and marksman rifles: Kar98K (VG or MW), G-43, Type 99, Gorenko antitank Rifle
The Kar98K has earned a sterling reputation among skilled snipers, and the “Vanguard” version continues to grace players with its maneuverability, damage and accuracy. The World War II Kar98K suffers slightly from a higher aim down sight (ADS) speed, however (and its bullet velocity appears to be lower than its modern twin). Call of Duty content creator James “JGOD” Godoy discovered that equipping a lower-zoom, Mk. 12 Night Vision optic grants 40 percent faster ADS speed. Plus, you can see enemies easier.
While it isn’t a sniper, the G-43 semi-auto marksman rifle packs quite a punch and will be useful for longer engagements where recoil and muzzle flash reduce the effectiveness of ARs. The Type 99 started Season One as a one-shot sniper if you hit your foe in the chest, but that was changed with a Dec. 15 patch. It’s still among the more powerful rifles available, however, even if it’s slower than the Kar98K.
As the name suggests, the Gorenko antitank Rifle doles out incredible damage. It doesn’t appear to be a one-shot kill to the chest but rather an armor breaker. The drawbacks are that the ADS speed is painfully slow, and the recoil from the World War II Barrett .50 caliber shoots your reticle up to the sky after every shot, making it harder to track moving enemies.
Shotgun: Combat shotgun, Streetsweeper
Hobbs said that while the combat shotgun can be built to be a one-shot kill with the sawed-off barrel and buck and slug ammo type, it’s struggled to find its place in the meta. Past 10 meters, and the combat shotgun will easily be bested by the PPSh-41 or a similar SMG. The Streetsweeper is included as an homage to past “Warzone” metas. It’s a great way to counter aim-assist on controller, plus it offers an 18-round magazine for maximum mayhem. It’s a good option to consider if you’re just starting out and quick-twitch accuracy isn’t your strength.
LMG: DP-47, Bren, MG-42
The DP-47 acts more like an assault rifle and can be built for mid- and close-range engagements. I fell upon it by accident in the Gulag round, and was able to quickly delete opponents, nearly delivering a solo win. Plus the pancake magazine looks ridiculous, but in a fun way. If you want an automatic weapon that can deal decent damage with little recoil, you’ll want to look no further than the Bren or MG-42. The Bren is relatively easy to control and outputs high damage. At the moment, the MG-42 has next to zero recoil, and the fire rate reminds me of the overpowered MG-82 from “Black Ops Cold War.”
Handguns: 1911 (VG), Diamatti
I wouldn’t include the 1911 in any of my loadouts, but it’s probably one of the best starting pistols we’ve had in “Warzone” because of its high damage mixed with manageable recoil. With the X16 or “Cold War” 1911, I rarely shot anyone out of the sky, but with the “Vanguard” 1911, I was able to shoot two people out of the air after a couple hours of playing.
The Diamatti is always a good go-to ghost perk secondary weapon because it can down an enemy in two bursts if you hit your shots.
Launchers: Panzerschreck, RPG
Have you been on the receiving end of an RPG in Verdansk and questioned your life choices? Well, the new map hasn’t changed anything in the launcher department. They still pack a wallop and are the best way to prevent getting run over by a cargo truck (assuming it doesn’t have a trophy system).
The Panzerschreck functions the same way, and it’s the highest-damage-dealing launcher from “Vanguard.”
Lethal equipment: Frag grenade, Throwing knife, Semtex, Thermite
The promised buff for lethal grenades has made them more potent, but the throwing knife remains a prevalent choice, particularly around twitchy, top-tier players. The knife allows you to take out downed opponents with one throw, then reclaim the knife simply by running over it. It also reduces the required number of melee strikes to down enemies.
The frag, which is the only other smart option for Vanguard Royale, sticky Semtex and thermite are the other picks. The latter helps more with area denial but is less useful on the wide-open Caldera.
Tactical equipment: Stun grenade, Stim shot, Heartbeat sensor
The heartbeat sensor was pretty much standard issue outside of the Vanguard Royale mode, allowing users to locate non-Ghosted players with ease. While it still performs that function, a significant increase in the time between pings makes it less useful for tracking the movement of opponent’s. At best, now you might get one quick sighting on the sensor before your enemies will be on top of you.
Absent the advanced tech, the stun grenade is totally debilitating to foes, leaving them at your mercy. The stim shot is also worth considering, particularly for players needing a speed boost if they fall behind the closing gas. That can be particularly problematic given how Caldera’s many inclines can make uphill movement sluggish.
The best perks to consider
Perk 1: Cold-Blooded, Double Time
Perk 2: Overkill, Ghost, Restock, Tempered
Perk 3: Amped, Battle Hardened, Combat Scout
The classic perks still work well for the new update. I prefer to start with Cold-Blooded over Double Time because it counters the Combat Scout perk, which highlights you, even through walls, if an enemies damages you. Overkill was typically a no-brainer for Verdansk, but with loadouts falling later in matches and an improved floor loot system, it might be worth sacrificing a second primary weapon to get Ghost first.
In the Vanguard Royale mode, it might be worth running Restock. You won’t be using the heartbeat sensor for your tactical equipment, so you can replace that with stuns and get a new one, plus a grenade (if you’ve already used one), every 50 seconds. Tempered, which gives you two beefier armor plates that equal three regular plates, is good for aggressive players because you can heal up quickly if you are in a pinch. I personally think Restock or Ghost outweigh the benefits of Tempered.
People are more split on the third and final perk slot. I personally prefer Amped because it allows you to swap weapons faster, giving you an edge when pulling out an SMG for an unexpected close-quarters gunfight. My second favorite perk is Battle Hardened because it gives you at least a fighting chance if you get hit with the pesky stun grenades, which are much more prevalent in Vanguard Royale. Combat Scout might be a good option for Caldera, where people can hide behind brush and rocks, but it can be countered with Cold-Blooded.
Five great loadout options
Based on interviews, research and “Warzone” playtime, we’ve narrowed down the available guns, equipment and perks into some handy loadout suggestions. (I used a mix of “Vanguard” and previous Call of Duty weapons, so they may not all work for Vanguard Royale). Have other suggestions that have worked for you? Leave a comment, and tell us what you are running in Caldera.
The meta
Primary: STG-44
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B
- Optic: G-16 2.5X
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 45 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1: Vital
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Secondary: PPSh-41 (VG)
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 230mm Bo3P
- Optic: ISo2P scope
- Stock: Removed
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Incendiary
- Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Quick
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stims
Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped
These are the two guns most professional “Warzone” players are using, plus or minus a few different attachments. The STG-44 is great at longer range and the PPSh-41 melts enemies within 10 meters, especially with this hip-fire build. (Developers increased ADS times on weapons in January, adding to the appeal of accurate hip-fire builds).
Support
Primary: Bren
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Queen’s 705mm Royal
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Oak & Shield 12B
- Underbarrel: Carver
- Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
Secondary: Welgun
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 120 Gawain Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Gawain Skeletal
- Underbarrel: Handstop
- Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Incendiary
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Frenzy
- Perk 2: Quick
Lethal: C4
Tactical: Stims
Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped
If you need to get your teammate out of a hairy situation by raining down a deluge of bullets on enemies, then this is the class for you. The Bren doesn’t carry the bullet capacities of other LMGs and it’s not the fastest firing either. But when it connects, it rips. The range and damage it possesses are ridiculous, which makes it a powerful primary option. Pair that with an SMG like the new Welgun and opposing players will be questioning if “Warzone’s” Ricochet anti-cheat software is working. Opt for stims over the heartbeat sensor. You’re not going to be chasing down anyone with this weighty loadout, and the stims can give you a health and speed boost if you get caught in a late rotation or lagging behind the gas.
The movement king
Primary: NZ-41
- Muzzle: Chord Muzzle Brake
- Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: LOB Reinforced
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: Sakura 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Perk 1: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Secondary: MP-40
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 221mm 01B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Perk 1: Steady (Vital, if you have the Space Issue blueprint)
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stims
Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Amped
If you prefer an aggressive playstyle, this loadout is for you. Pay close attention to the weapon perks — they help you get in and out of gunfights faster. You’ll be out of luck in long-range engagements, though. Hopefully you’ll have a teammate that can serve that function using our “dome finder” or “meta” loadout recommendation.
The dome finder
Primary: Kar98K (MW)
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Underbarrel: Tac-Laser
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Secondary: Cooper Carbine
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom
- Optic: Mk. 3 Sunfilter
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer
- Perk 1: Brace
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stims
Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped
The “Modern Warfare” Kar98K has a special place in my heart, and after some Season One updates it works more effectively than its “Vanguard” version. With the increased fire rate of the Cooper Carbine as your secondary, this makes a very strong sniper class with a top-tier support weapon.
Not meta, but it works
Primary: XM4
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 13.5” Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Foregrip: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 60 Round Mag
Secondary: LAPA
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 7.9” Rifled
- Underbarrel: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Ammunition: STANAG 50 Round
Lethal: Semtex
Tactical: Stims
Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped
TrueGameData’s Zachman told me the XM4 still holds up in the meta and might be helpful for those who have not yet leveled up any Vanguard weapons. I never used the LAPA, and it may seem way out there, but it does have a high fire rate and holds its own well in close quarter gunfights.
A final loadout tip
Since loadouts don’t spawn until the beginning of the second circle in “Warzone Pacific,” it may be worth getting Ghost in your first loadout and sacrificing your secondary. You can either substitute a fallen player’s secondary or use one of the ground loot options. The gold PPSh or NZ-41 are some of the best options. This tip isn’t as valuable, however, if you’re playing the “Vanguard” variant, since there are no heartbeat sensors to give away your location.
A lot will change in the coming weeks as guns and attachments are patched. Raven Software releases their patch notes on their blog and also maintains a public Trello board, so stay tuned. When the new season rolls around, we’ll have another look at our conclusions here and retool if necessary.