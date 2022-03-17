Inflation is cutting into your salary. Can you use it as a reason to ask for a raise?
Business
Inflation is cutting into your salary. Can you use it as a reason to ask for a raise?
March 17, 2022 | 3:19 PM GMT
The Washington Post’s personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary explains if you should use high inflation as a reason to ask your company for a raise. She also gives her tips on what she does when she asks for a raise.
