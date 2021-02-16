Skip to main content
Stimulus payments and 2020 taxes: What you need to know
February 16, 2021 | 11:35 PM GMT
With tax season in full swing amid a year of economic uncertainty, here are five things you need to know about filling out your taxes.
To claim your stimulus payment, look for Line 30 on your 1040 tax form
Tax season 2021: A tornado is coming
