Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sections
Home
Subscribe
Username
Sign In
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Top News
Popular
Live
Channels
How to Adult
Video
LIVE
Tech
(NASA)
2017 was the second hottest year on Earth, according to NASA, NOAA
Read More
NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released 2017's global temperature data. See thermal images of Earth from 1860 to 2017.
NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released 2017's global temperature data. See thermal images of Earth from 1860 to 2017.
Related links
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com
Up next in
Energy & Environment
Now watching
0:55
2017 was the second hottest year on Earth, according to NASA, NOAA
Now watching
1:07
Coastal states blast Florida's exemption on drilling
Now watching
0:43
EPA's Pruitt calls for 'open, honest' talk on climate science
Now watching
1:25
New Delhi authorities test 'anti-smog gun'
Now watching
1:03
Schwarzenegger slams Trump for dropping out of climate accord
Now watching
1:52
Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Kerry attend climate summit
Now watching
1:28
New Delhi pollution hits dangerous levels
Now watching
0:56
U.N.: Carbon dioxide levels grew at record rate in 2016
Now watching
1:12
Fact Check: Is the U.S. 'leading the world' in CO2 footprint reductions?
Now watching
0:52
Pope implicitly criticizes U.S. for leaving Paris climate deal
Now watching
2:56
How warm ocean water is impacting Antarctica's Dotson ice shelf
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com