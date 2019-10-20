The Washington Post
(SAP)
Tech
AD - SAP – Do you know what your customers are thinking
Read More
Up next in Top News
promo
2:50
How 'Baby Shark' became the unofficial anthem of the Washington Nationals
promo
1:31
U.K. lawmakers delay decision on Brexit; protests demand second referendum
promo
1:15
British, E.U. leaders react to Brexit deal
promo
3:37
Remembering Rep. Cummings's most powerful moments
promo
3:42
Mapping out Turkey's invasion of northern Syria
promo
2:52
HBO's 'Watchmen' series is set in Tulsa. Here's why that's symbolic.
promo
2:07
'The differences between us are small': After rancorous debate, Democrats take aim at Trump
promo
2:25
Hunter Biden’s first interview on Ukraine, annotated
promo
4:10
How video games became an entertainment juggernaut
promo
10:48
Analyzing the 2020 Democrats with David Weigel
promo
3:33
How SNL's parody compared with the real CNN LGBTQ town hall