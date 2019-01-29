Sections
Apple FaceTime bug lets users spy on their friends
On Jan. 29, Apple disabled its Group FaceTime feature in response to a reported a glitch that allowed callers to listen in on a recipients' audio and video even if they didn't answer the call.
