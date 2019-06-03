Sections
Apple introduces new privacy options
At the Worldwide Developers Conference on June 3, Apple revealed new privacy settings including one-time location sharing and a "Sign in with Apple" feature.
Apple unveils new services and privacy tools at its developer event
What we got — and didn’t get — from Apple’s software updates at WWDC
