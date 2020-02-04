Sections
(Simon Weckert)
LIVE
Tech
Artist uses 99 smartphones to create fake traffic jam
Simon Weckert used cellphone signals to deceive Google servers in Berlin for a digital art piece posted on Feb. 1.
Google is making a big change to its vaunted search engine. You might not notice.
A top Google exec pushed the company to commit to human rights. Then Google pushed him out, he says.
Up next in
Technology
1:42
Artist uses 99 smartphones to create fake traffic jam
4:30
Why you should expect altered images of politicians to keep going viral in 2020
1:07
The Segway S-Pod might soon be how we get around
6:42
These are the coolest and weirdest gadgets at CES 2020
4:48
Amazon prohibits CBD sales. We bought some on the site anyway.
5:44
Cars now run on data. We hacked one to find out what it knows about you.
6:04
In interview with The Post, Uber CEO Khosrowshahi addresses reports of sexual assault on rides
2:52
Watch how The Post used machine learning to find reports of sexual harassment in App Store reviews
5:00
‘Bots’ are becoming more humanlike. What does that mean for 2020?
4:52
Can you spot the fake? We compared luxury goods bought on Amazon to the real things.
3:40
The Motorola Razr is back as a smartphone with a folding screen. But is it worth the price?
2:57
On the Internet, they definitely know you’re a dog
4:09
Warren isn't afraid to criticize Facebook. But she still has to use it.
3:16
In recording, Google executives defend hiring of former Homeland Security official
5:44
Some Silicon Valley residents want self-driving cars off of their streets
3:49
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
2:30
From earbuds to eyeglasses, Amazon wants Alexa to be everywhere you are
5:29
'Investigators are there first to protect Uber.' One worker shares her experience in a call center.
2:25
Samsung's Galaxy Fold can break in many ways. Let's count them.
7:30
Privacy advocates worry that consumer license plate readers are creating a nosier neighborhood watch
3:06
Your TV is spying on everything you watch
