The Washington Post
(Simon Weckert)
Tech
Artist uses 99 smartphones to create fake traffic jam
Simon Weckert used cellphone signals to deceive Google servers in Berlin for a digital art piece posted on Feb. 1.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:42
Artist uses 99 smartphones to create fake traffic jam
promo
4:30
Why you should expect altered images of politicians to keep going viral in 2020
promo
1:07
The Segway S-Pod might soon be how we get around
promo
6:42
These are the coolest and weirdest gadgets at CES 2020
promo
4:48
Amazon prohibits CBD sales. We bought some on the site anyway.
promo
5:44
Cars now run on data. We hacked one to find out what it knows about you.
promo
6:04
In interview with The Post, Uber CEO Khosrowshahi addresses reports of sexual assault on rides
promo
2:52
Watch how The Post used machine learning to find reports of sexual harassment in App Store reviews
promo
5:00
‘Bots’ are becoming more humanlike. What does that mean for 2020?
promo
4:52
Can you spot the fake? We compared luxury goods bought on Amazon to the real things.
promo
3:40
The Motorola Razr is back as a smartphone with a folding screen. But is it worth the price?
promo
2:57
On the Internet, they definitely know you’re a dog
promo
4:09
Warren isn't afraid to criticize Facebook. But she still has to use it.
promo
3:16
In recording, Google executives defend hiring of former Homeland Security official
promo
5:44
Some Silicon Valley residents want self-driving cars off of their streets
promo
3:49
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
promo
2:30
From earbuds to eyeglasses, Amazon wants Alexa to be everywhere you are
promo
5:29
'Investigators are there first to protect Uber.' One worker shares her experience in a call center.
promo
2:25
Samsung's Galaxy Fold can break in many ways. Let's count them.
promo
7:30
Privacy advocates worry that consumer license plate readers are creating a nosier neighborhood watch
promo
3:06
Your TV is spying on everything you watch