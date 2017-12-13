Blue Origin launches and lands its crew capsule, looks to send tourists to space in 2018
Amazon’s commercial spaceflight company, Blue Origin, tested a self-landing rocket and capsule in Texas. Blue Origin hopes to use the capsule to fly human tourists to space as early as 2018. EDITOR’S NOTE: Amazon owner and CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.
