The Washington Post
(Reuters)
Tech
Can 5G turn around declining smartphone sales?
Smartphone sales have been falling for five straight quarters. But industry experts at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona believe 5G can spark more sales.
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:51
Can 5G turn around declining smartphone sales?
promo
0:33
Watch Virgin Galactic’s SpaceshipTwo fly into space for the second time
promo
3:11
Samsung's new Galaxy Fold is a phone and tablet — and is $2,000
promo
3:41
Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 has twists in the screen to make other smartphones seem dated
promo
2:56
This AI in security cams can recognize your face and body
promo
4:07
Don't Marie Kondo your papers and photos into the trash. Save them in the cloud.
promo
1:00
Watch Elon Musk's jet flights in 2018
promo
5:56
What's Deepak Chopra doing at CES of all places?
promo
6:18
Just a few weird tech products we saw at CES 2019
promo
3:06
Deepfakes: How a new technology is being used to put women’s faces on porn stars’ bodies
promo
3:08
A ride through Elon Musk’s first Boring Company tunnel
promo
3:38
Night Sight: How Google’s Pixel phone can take pictures in the dark