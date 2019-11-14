The Washington Post
(James Pace-Cornsilk/The Washington Post)
Tech
Can you spot the fake? We compared luxury goods bought on Amazon to the real things.
The selection of counterfeit goods on Amazon is vast, from bracelets to belts to bags. We bought a few of these items to compare to the originals.
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
4:52
Can you spot the fake? We compared luxury goods bought on Amazon to the real things.
promo
3:40
The Motorola Razr is back as a smartphone with a folding screen. But is it worth the price?
promo
2:57
On the Internet, they definitely know you’re a dog
promo
4:09
Warren isn't afraid to criticize Facebook. But she still has to use it.
promo
3:16
In recording, Google executives defend hiring of former Homeland Security official
promo
5:44
Some Silicon Valley residents want self-driving cars off of their streets
promo
3:49
Samsung's Galaxy Fold brings back the flip. But can you close it with one hand?
promo
2:30
From earbuds to eyeglasses, Amazon wants Alexa to be everywhere you are
promo
5:12
'Investigators are there first to protect Uber.' One worker shares her experience in a call center.
promo
2:25
Samsung's Galaxy Fold can break in many ways. Let's count them.
promo
7:30
Privacy advocates worry that consumer license plate readers are creating a nosier neighborhood watch