The Washington Post
(Reuters)
Tech
DOJ approves Sprint, T-Mobile merger
The Justice Department approved the $26 billion merger between Sprint and T-Mobile on July 26.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:07
DOJ approves Sprint, T-Mobile merger
promo
6:59
Philippine workers are on the front lines of the battle to keep the Internet safe, but at what cost?
promo
2:34
Here’s how Apollo 11 forever changed how we watch TV
promo
5:34
You installed a browser extension. It's selling everything you do.
promo
2:33
Five things to know before you FaceApp your face
promo
5:31
How to spot manipulated video | The Fact Checker
promo
2:26
This is how Google's Chrome lets the cookies track you, imagined in real life
promo
1:16
Mark Zuckerberg ‘deepfake’ will remain online
promo
3:51
Inside the race to beat 'deepfakes' in 2020
promo
4:35
Your face is now your boarding pass. Here's why that should worry us.
promo
3:11
Apple embraces the dark side — and kills off iTunes, the app that started it all
promo
2:58
Pelosi videos manipulated to make her appear drunk are being shared on social media
promo
4:03
How anti-vaccine messaging continues to spread online
promo
4:46
Watch our headbanging earbuds test
promo
1:36
First look: Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptop with a foldable screen is a sign of things to come
promo
2:08
'We're not robots': Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco
promo
3:30
Alexa has so many recordings of me, I made a song out of them.
promo
6:11
Police are using Amazon's facial recognition technology. Privacy experts are worried.
promo
5:02
10 things to know about Samsung's new folding phone, the Galaxy Fold
promo
3:43
This health app shares information with users' employers. Here's why that could be problematic.
promo
5:32
Is artificial intelligence, intelligent? How machine learning has developed.