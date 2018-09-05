The Washington Post
(C-SPAN)
Tech
Dorsey: ‘We need to decentralize our workforce out of San Francisco’
In a Sept. 5 Senate hearing, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey spoke about diversity at this company.
Read More
