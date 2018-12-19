The Washington Post
(Drea Cornejo, Erin Patrick O'Connor/The Washington Post)
Tech
Elon Musk's first Boring Company tunnel opens
Elon Musk unveiled the first test tunnel developed by The Boring Company Dec. 18 in Hawthorne, Calif.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
2:01
Elon Musk's first Boring Company tunnel opens
promo
3:54
Google executive questioned on bias, hate speech and diversity
promo
7:17
Anyone can create a new emoji. Here’s an animated guide to doing it right.
promo
2:01
From Tesla to Twitter, the highs and lows of Elon Musk
promo
1:47
'I do not respect the SEC’: 6 noteworthy moments from Tesla CEO’s ’60 Minutes’ interview
promo
1:39
The ‘soap opera effect,’ explained
promo
1:17
Delta opens first U.S. facial recognition airport terminal
promo
2:05
Ocasio-Cortez’s first week in Washington, as seen on Instagram
promo
1:51
How cringe-worthy is that tweet? Behold, 'the ratio'
promo
3:38
Night Sight: How Google’s Pixel phone can take pictures in the dark
promo
4:24
What’s the difference between the iPhone XS and XR?