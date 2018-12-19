Sections
(Drea Cornejo, Erin Patrick O'Connor/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
Elon Musk's first Boring Company tunnel opens
Elon Musk unveiled the first test tunnel developed by The Boring Company Dec. 18 in Hawthorne, Calif.
Related
Elon Musk’s first Boring Company tunnel opens, but the rollercoaster ride has just begun
Read More
