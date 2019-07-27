The Washington Post
(Reuters)
Tech
Equifax to pay up to $700 million for data breach
Authorities announced that Equifax, the credit reporting company plagued by a massive 2017 data breach, will have to pay up to $700 million in a record settlement.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:20
Equifax to pay up to $700 million for data breach
promo
6:59
Philippine workers are on the front lines of the battle to keep the Internet safe, but at what cost?
promo
2:34
Here’s how Apollo 11 forever changed how we watch TV
promo
5:34
You installed a browser extension. It's selling everything you do.
promo
2:33
Five things to know before you FaceApp your face
promo
5:31
How to spot manipulated video | The Fact Checker
promo
2:26
This is how Google's Chrome lets the cookies track you, imagined in real life
promo
1:16
Mark Zuckerberg ‘deepfake’ will remain online
promo
3:51
Inside the race to beat 'deepfakes' in 2020
promo
4:35
Your face is now your boarding pass. Here's why that should worry us.
promo
3:11
Apple embraces the dark side — and kills off iTunes, the app that started it all
promo
2:58
Pelosi videos manipulated to make her appear drunk are being shared on social media