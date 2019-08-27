The Washington Post
(Facebook)
Tech
Facebook launches local alerts to disseminate safety information during local emergencies
Facebook is giving local emergency management agencies the ability to issue alerts about severe weather, traffic disruptions, crime and other local hazards.
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
2:00
Facebook launches local alerts to disseminate safety information during local emergencies
promo
0:25
U.S. Air Force lands X-37B space plane in California
promo
0:44
Meet the elite gamers at a South Korean esports high school
promo
0:59
Japanese researchers build robotic tail to keep elderly upright
promo
3:42
How tech firms pulled the plug on 8chan
promo
4:21
What does Samsung’s big, new Galaxy Note10 add — and take away?
promo
3:42
Pinch, swipe, breathe. IPadOS makes iPads more functional, if you limber up your fingers.
promo
6:01
These women say Lyft can't coast on #deleteuber any longer
promo
7:55
How Huawei found itself in the middle of the U.S.-China trade war
promo
6:59
Philippine workers are on the front lines of the battle to keep the Internet safe, but at what cost?
promo
2:34
Here’s how Apollo 11 forever changed how we watch TV
promo
5:34
You installed a browser extension. It's selling everything you do.
promo
2:33
Five things to know before you FaceApp your face
promo
5:31
How to spot manipulated video | The Fact Checker
promo
2:26
This is how Google's Chrome lets the cookies track you, imagined in real life
promo
1:38
Libra, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, explained
promo
1:16
Mark Zuckerberg ‘deepfake’ will remain online
promo
3:51
Inside the race to beat 'deepfakes' in 2020
promo
4:35
Your face is now your boarding pass. Here's why that should worry us.
promo
3:11
Apple embraces the dark side — and kills off iTunes, the app that started it all
promo
2:58
Pelosi videos manipulated to make her appear drunk are being shared on social media