The Washington Post
(Elyse Samuels/The Washington Post)
Tech
Facebook targeted in federal investigation of Cambridge Analytica
Facebook's actions and public statements are facing inquiries from several federal agencies regarding the mishandling of millions of users' personal data.
Related
Read More
Up next in Facebook privacy
promo
2:00
Facebook targeted in federal investigation of Cambridge Analytica
promo
1:19
Facebook tightens paid ads rules ahead of E.U. elections
promo
1:08
Nix: Cambridge Analytica did receive data from researcher in Facebook storm
promo
1:19
4 fact checks from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony
promo
3:02
Top takeaways from Mark Zuckerberg’s hearings before Congress
promo
3:07
Zuckerberg’s second day of questioning, in three minutes
promo
2:17
Republicans accuse Facebook of anti-conservative bias
promo
1:46
Zuckerberg: Facebook has a 200-person counterterrorism team
promo
0:45
Zuckerberg responds to Cambridge Analytica CEO stepping down
promo
0:52
Zuckerberg’s 'prank' website ‘FaceMash’ ranked attractiveness of classmates
promo
2:12
Zuckerberg grilled on non-Facebook users' data
promo
1:38
Zuckerberg believes AI can stop identity theft on Facebook
promo
0:55
Zuckerberg: 'I am worried about bias' from content reviewers
promo
0:30
Zuckerberg says his personal data was sold
promo
1:40
Zuckerberg on how Facebook tracks users who aren't signed in
promo
0:40
Zuckerberg: Facebook is reversing decision on 'Diamond and Silk' videos
promo
1:02
Rep. Pallone: Congress needs 'comprehensive legislation' on Internet privacy
promo
3:17
5 awkward moments at the Facebook hearing
promo
2:30
Kennedy to Zuckerberg: ‘Your user agreement sucks’
promo
3:00
Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate hearing, in 3 minutes
promo
1:17
Tillis to Facebook users: Just use the privacy settings