|
Top News
Popular
Live
(Elyse Samuels/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
Facebook targeted in federal investigation of Cambridge Analytica
Facebook's actions and public statements are facing inquiries from several federal agencies regarding the mishandling of millions of users' personal data.
POLITICS: Everything you need to know about the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook debacle
BUSINESS: Trump campaign consultant took data about millions of users without their knowledge
BUSINESS: Facebook, U.S. government negotiating multi-billion dollar fine
