Facebook to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is planning to unify WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger services and incorporate end-to-end encryption.
Up next in
Technology
1:19
Facebook to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger
1:00
Watch Elon Musk's jet flights in 2018
0:42
Apple FaceTime bug lets users spy on their friends
5:56
What's Deepak Chopra doing at CES of all places?
6:18
Just a few weird tech products we saw at CES 2019
3:06
Deepfakes: How a new technology is being used to put women’s faces on porn stars’ bodies
3:08
A ride through Elon Musk’s first Boring Company tunnel
3:38
Night Sight: How Google’s Pixel phone can take pictures in the dark
4:24
What’s the difference between the iPhone XS and XR?
3:32
Google's Pixel 3 screens your calls and judges your photos
2:46
Facebook's new video chat camera, Portal, can follow you
3:10
What's with those robo-calls that look like your phone number?
3:30
Sony's robot dog Aibo vs. a real puppy
2:25
5 things that are smaller than the screen on Apple’s new iPhone Xs Max
5:06
The explosive problem with recycling old electronics
4:04
How to use Apple iOS 12 'Screen Time' for parents
3:59
Ride in Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3, a giant phone on wheels
3:37
Can Bose's noise-masking Sleepbuds really help you sleep?
1:31
Google hit with record $5 billion EU antitrust fine
2:51
Do you hate creating and remembering your passwords? Here's the solution.
0:51
Tesla meets its 5,000 Model 3 production goal
