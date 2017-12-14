The Washington Post
FCC evacuates room during chairman's speech at the net neutrality vote
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai received a note from security during his speech on net neutrality that forced everyone to leave the room. They returned shortly after security dogs inspected the area.
