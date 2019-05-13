The Washington Post
(Video: Geoffrey A. Fowler, James Pace-Cornsilk/The Washington Post, Photo: James Pace-Cornsilk/The Washington Post/The Washington Post)
Tech
First look: Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptop with a foldable screen is a sign of things to come
The flexible screen on Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptop is a sign of the foldable future. The Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler takes a first look.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:36
First look: Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptop with a foldable screen is a sign of things to come
promo
2:08
'We're not robots': Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco
promo
3:30
Alexa has so many recordings of me, I made a song out of them.
promo
6:11
Police are using Amazon's facial recognition technology. Privacy experts are worried.
promo
5:02
10 things to know about Samsung's new folding phone, the Galaxy Fold
promo
3:43
This health app shares information with users' employers. Here's why that could be problematic.
promo
5:32
Is artificial intelligence, intelligent? How machine learning has developed.
promo
2:27
A first look at Apple News+
promo
4:11
Understanding 8chan, the self-proclaimed 'darkest reaches of the internet'
promo
2:50
Decoding Internet Security: Internet of things
promo
4:49
Watch SpaceX’s Dragon capsule's successful splash-down to earth