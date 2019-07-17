The Washington Post
(Jonathan Baran, James Pace-Cornsilk/The Washington Post)
Tech
Five things to know before you FaceApp your face
The Post's Geoffrey Fowler has five questions you ought to ask about any app or service, including FaceApp, that wants something as personal as your face.
