Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sections
Home
Subscribe
Username
Sign In
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Top News
Popular
Live
Channels
How to Adult
Video
LIVE
Tech
(Jhaan Elker/The Washington Post)
Found at CES: An Alexa-enabled toilet and other crazy tech gadgets
Read More
A toilet you talk to and a headband that zaps you to help you lose weight are just a two of the craziest tech gadgets that The Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler and Hayley Tsukayama found at CES2018.
A toilet you talk to and a headband that zaps you to help you lose weight are just a two of the craziest tech gadgets that The Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler and Hayley Tsukayama found at CES2018.
Related links
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com
Up next in
technology
Now watching
3:25
Found at CES: An Alexa-enabled toilet and other crazy tech gadgets
Now watching
1:12
SpaceX launches secret satellite into orbit
Now watching
1:45
Scientists read ancient sealed document without opening it
Now watching
3:40
Here's what excites us – and worries us – about tech in 2018
Now watching
2:26
Inside view of Blue Origin's crew capsule launch
Now watching
1:48
Blue Origin launches and lands its crew capsule, looks to send tourists to space in 2018
Now watching
2:53
The FCC is about to make the Internet as much fun as being in line at the airport
Now watching
1:20
Why some people are skeptical about electric buses
Now watching
1:37
This 6-year-old makes $11 million a year reviewing toys on YouTube
Now watching
2:03
Bitcoin is hot again. Here's what you need to know.
Now watching
1:39
Bitcoin comes to U.S. market trades, and five other things about the cryptocurrency
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com