The Washington Post
| Top News Popular Live
(Melissa Macaya/The Washington Post)
Tech
From 2005 to today: A look back at Zuckerberg's comments on privacy
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been talking about privacy and the protection of personal information for more than 14 years. Here are some highlights.
Read More
Up next in Facebook privacy
promo
2:44
From 2005 to today: A look back at Zuckerberg's comments on privacy
promo
2:28
Is privacy dead? What happens to your data and why it matters.
promo
2:16
What you need to know about the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook controversy
promo
2:08
Who is Christopher Wylie, the guy giving Facebook headaches?
promo
1:16
Zuckerberg responds to Cambridge Analytica-Facebook controversy
promo
1:35
Ready to quit Facebook? It's harder than you think.