The Washington Post
Tech
(Taylor Turner/The Washington Post)
Fun or concerning? Google’s art selfie app raises privacy fears
Read More
A popular Google app that matches people's selfies to famous works of art has taken the Internet by storm but is also raising privacy concerns. Here’s what you need to know.
A popular Google app that matches people's selfies to famous works of art has taken the Internet by storm but is also raising privacy concerns. Here’s what you need to know.
Up next in Technology
Now watching
promo
1:26
Fun or concerning? Google’s art selfie app raises privacy fears
Now watching
promo
1:23
Bitcoin slumps to $10,000, loses half its value in one month
Now watching
promo
1:25
Screen-printed paper could pinpoint toxic water in developing world
Now watching
promo
1:47
We saw the future at CES and it looks adorable
Now watching
promo
2:12
Nissan wants to make you a better driver by reading your mind
Now watching
promo
2:08
Here are the tech gadgets former astronaut Scott Kelly would've loved to have in space
Now watching
promo
1:12
SpaceX launches secret satellite into orbit
Now watching
promo
3:25
Found at CES: An Alexa-enabled toilet and other crazy tech gadgets
Now watching
promo
1:45
Scientists read ancient sealed document without opening it
Now watching
promo
3:40
Here's what excites us – and worries us – about tech in 2018
Now watching
promo
2:26
Inside view of Blue Origin's crew capsule launch