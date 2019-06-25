The Washington Post
(Darian Woehr/TWP)
Tech
Google UX director grilled by Senate on persuasive algorithm use
Maggie Stanphill, director of Google User Experience, testified June 25 to the U.S. Senate on the company's use of persuasive algorithms. She claimed Google does not use persuasive technology.
