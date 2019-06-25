Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
Top News
Popular
Live
(Darian Woehr/TWP)
LIVE
Tech
Google UX director grilled by Senate on persuasive algorithm use
Maggie Stanphill, director of Google User Experience, testified June 25 to the U.S. Senate on the company's use of persuasive algorithms. She claimed Google does not use persuasive technology.
Related
Goodbye, Chrome: Google’s web browser has become spy software
Read More
Up next in
Technology
1:27
Google UX director grilled by Senate on persuasive algorithm use
2:15
Sen. Ted Cruz questions Google about recent Project Veritas report
5:31
How to spot manipulated video | The Fact Checker
2:26
This is how Google's Chrome lets the cookies track you, imagined in real life
2:46
Living smarter with tech: How to be a better you
1:38
Libra, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, explained
1:16
Mark Zuckerberg ‘deepfake’ will remain online
3:51
Inside the race to beat 'deepfakes' in 2020
4:35
Your face is now your boarding pass. Here's why that should worry us.
1:00
NASA announces plans to open ISS for commercial use
3:11
Apple embraces the dark side — and kills off iTunes, the app that started it all
2:58
Pelosi videos manipulated to make her appear drunk are being shared on social media
4:03
How anti-vaccine messaging continues to spread online
4:46
Watch our headbanging earbuds test
1:36
First look: Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptop with a foldable screen is a sign of things to come
2:08
'We're not robots': Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco
3:30
Alexa has so many recordings of me, I made a song out of them.
6:11
Police are using Amazon's facial recognition technology. Privacy experts are worried.
5:02
10 things to know about Samsung's new folding phone, the Galaxy Fold
3:43
This health app shares information with users' employers. Here's why that could be problematic.
5:32
Is artificial intelligence, intelligent? How machine learning has developed.
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com