(Jhaan Elker/The Washington Post)
Here are the tech gadgets former astronaut Scott Kelly would've loved to have in space
Read More
The Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler caught up with former astronaut Scott Kelly at CES 2018 to discuss his space photography, and which tech items he would've liked to have during his year in space.
