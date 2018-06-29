The Washington Post
| Top News Popular
(Jhaan Elker, Geoffrey Fowler/The Washington Post)
Tech
Here's what the smartphone of the future looks like
Foldable screens are just the beginning. The Post’s Geoffrey A. Fowler looks into his crystal ball at the tech innovations coming soon to smartphone design, cameras and screens.
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
4:17
Here's what the smartphone of the future looks like
promo
0:51
Tesla meets its 5,000 Model 3 production goal
promo
1:11
Elon Musk alleges employee 'sabotage' as Tesla sues
promo
2:31
Judge approves AT&T-Time Warner merger
promo
2:14
What happens to our Internet if net neutrality is gone?
promo
3:39
This TV you’ve never heard of is the best TV deal we’ve ever seen
promo
3:03
Here’s what’s coming to your iPhone with iOS 12
promo
2:56
This AI in security cams can recognize your face and body
promo
1:42
Don't use default privacy settings on sites and devices
promo
3:01
Living smarter with tech: How to be a better friend
promo
5:12
I took an Uber with Uber’s new CEO to ask some difficult questions
promo
3:10
What's with those robo-calls that look like your phone number?
promo
3:45
How Russians used race and religion to influence the election
promo
2:12
How a free video game became a money machine
promo
3:26
Does the Oculus Go finally make VR mainstream?
promo
2:58
Gmail now has self-destructing emails. Are they secure and how do they work?
promo
2:30
Artificial intelligence used to recreate JFK's Dallas speech that he never gave
promo
2:01
How StingRay cellphone surveillance devices work
promo
3:00
Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate hearing, in 3 minutes
promo
0:48
Sandberg admits Facebook 'did not do a good enough job' in protecting data
promo
1:44
Trump vs. Amazon: A cultural divide