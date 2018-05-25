Democracy Dies in Darkness
(Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University)
LIVE
Tech
Hillary Clinton says she'd like to be Facebook CEO
During a discussion before receiving the Radcliffe Medal on May 25, Hillary Clinton said she would gladly run Facebook, calling it the "biggest news platform in the world."
