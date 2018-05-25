The Washington Post
| Top News Popular Live
(Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University)
Tech
Hillary Clinton says she'd like to be Facebook CEO
During a discussion before receiving the Radcliffe Medal on May 25, Hillary Clinton said she would gladly run Facebook, calling it the "biggest news platform in the world."
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:01
Hillary Clinton says she'd like to be Facebook CEO
promo
2:14
What happens to our Internet if net neutrality is gone?
promo
3:01
Living smarter with tech: How to be a better friend
promo
5:12
I took an Uber with Uber’s new CEO to ask some difficult questions
promo
3:10
What's with those robo-calls that look like your phone number?
promo
3:45
How Russians used race and religion to influence the election
promo
2:12
How a free video game became a money machine
promo
3:26
Does the Oculus Go finally make VR mainstream?
promo
2:58
Gmail now has self-destructing emails. Are they secure and how do they work?
promo
2:30
Artificial intelligence used to recreate JFK's Dallas speech that he never gave
promo
2:01
How StingRay cellphone surveillance devices work
promo
3:00
Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate hearing, in 3 minutes
promo
0:48
Sandberg admits Facebook 'did not do a good enough job' in protecting data
promo
1:44
Trump vs. Amazon: A cultural divide
promo
1:16
Facebook says data of 'up to 87 million users' collected by Cambridge Analytica
promo
1:31
YouTube shooting suspect was upset with company’s practices
promo
2:28
Is privacy dead? What happens to your data and why it matters.
promo
2:14
Apple's newest iPad is trying to take schools back from Google
promo
0:45
Apple's new iPad is really meant for schools and education
promo
0:48
Amazon to sell groceries in France
promo
1:35
‘We teachers need to be open-minded’: Finnish school tries robot teacher