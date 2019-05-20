The Washington Post
(The Washington Post)
Tech
How anti-vaccine messaging continues to spread online
Misinformation surrounding the safety of vaccines is not new, but social media helps it spread more widely than ever, which can lead to dangerous consequences.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
4:03
How anti-vaccine messaging continues to spread online
promo
4:46
Watch our headbanging earbuds test
promo
1:36
First look: Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptop with a foldable screen is a sign of things to come
promo
2:08
'We're not robots': Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco
promo
3:30
Alexa has so many recordings of me, I made a song out of them.
promo
6:11
Police are using Amazon's facial recognition technology. Privacy experts are worried.
promo
5:02
10 things to know about Samsung's new folding phone, the Galaxy Fold
promo
3:43
This health app shares information with users' employers. Here's why that could be problematic.
promo
5:32
Is artificial intelligence, intelligent? How machine learning has developed.
promo
4:11
Understanding 8chan, the self-proclaimed 'darkest reaches of the internet'
promo
2:50
Decoding Internet Security: Internet of things