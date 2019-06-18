Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Video
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
Top News
Popular
Live
(Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
Libra, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, explained
On June 18, Facebook announced the debut of its digital currency Libra. Here’s some background on how the initiative works.
Related
Read More
Up next in
Technology
1:38
Libra, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, explained
1:16
Mark Zuckerberg ‘deepfake’ will remain online
3:51
Inside the race to beat 'deepfakes' in 2020
4:35
Your face is now your boarding pass. Here's why that should worry us.
1:00
NASA announces plans to open ISS for commercial use
3:11
Apple embraces the dark side — and kills off iTunes, the app that started it all
2:58
Pelosi videos manipulated to make her appear drunk are being shared on social media
4:03
How anti-vaccine messaging continues to spread online
4:46
Watch our headbanging earbuds test
1:36
First look: Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptop with a foldable screen is a sign of things to come
2:08
'We're not robots': Uber and Lyft drivers protest in San Francisco
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com