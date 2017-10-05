Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sections
Subscribe
Username
Sign In
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Top News
Popular
Channels
How to Adult
Video
LIVE
Tech
(Jhaan Elker/
The Washington Post)
Living smarter with tech: How to be a better family member
Read More
We can sometimes get carried away with our phones and other technology. Here are some experts tips to help live intelligently with technology, without it consuming your life.
We can sometimes get carried away with our phones and other technology. Here are some experts tips to help live intelligently with technology, without it consuming your life.
Related links
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com
Up next in
techvid
Now watching
2:36
Living smarter with tech: How to be a better family member
Now watching
1:32
Could coffee power your car?
Now watching
1:31
Google uncovers Russian-bought ads
Now watching
1:47
Congressman to former Equifax CEO: "Your industry treats them like dirt."
Now watching
1:03
All Yahoo accounts hacked in 2013
Now watching
1:53
Public advocacy group brings Monopoly man to the Senate
Now watching
1:12
Former Equifax CEO says 'I'm sorry'
Now watching
1:28
Elon Musk: Launch to Mars can be done in 5 years
Now watching
1:06
Ford and Lyft partner up for self-driving cars
Now watching
1:21
Dubai showcases drone taxi service
Now watching
1:04
Twitter to test 280-character tweets
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com