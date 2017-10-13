'Lost in Light': How light pollution affects night skies
A short film shot mostly in California by Sriram Murali shows how much manmade lights affect the view of outer space. Murali is working on a follow up documentary (http://savingthedark.com/) on the effects of light pollution, and what we can do to fight it. Original link here: https://vimeo.com/178841667
