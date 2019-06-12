Sections
Tech
Mark Zuckerberg ‘deepfake’ will remain online
Facebook said they will not take down a video of Mark Zuckerberg created using artificial intelligence, called a "deepfake." The company recently faced backlash for refusing to remove altered video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Top AI researchers race to detect “deepfake” videos: “We are outgunned”
Facebook wouldn’t delete an altered video of Nancy Pelosi. What about one of Mark Zuckerberg?
