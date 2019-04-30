Sections
(Drew Harwell, Jhaan Elker/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
Police are using Amazon's facial recognition technology. Privacy experts are worried.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon is using Amazon Rekognition to help track down criminal suspects. Is it a breakthrough in policing or a dangerous precedent against privacy?
Related
TECHNOLOGY: Amazon's facial recognition is supercharging local police
Read More
