The Washington Post
(Reuters)
Tech
'Presidential alert' test sets phones to buzzing across country
The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent an alert aimed at tens of millions of mobile phones Oct. 3 to test a system that would warn the public in the event of a national emergency.
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
0:58
'Presidential alert' test sets phones to buzzing across country
promo
1:20
DOJ sues after California moves to reinstate 'net neutrality'
promo
2:27
Musk settles with SEC, steps down as board chairman of Tesla
promo
3:10
What's with those robo-calls that look like your phone number?
promo
3:30
Sony's robot dog Aibo vs. a real puppy
promo
1:16
’This is my lifelong dream’: Japanese billionaire aims to fly to the moon
promo
2:25
5 things that are smaller than the screen on Apple’s new iPhone Xs Max
promo
5:06
The explosive problem with recycling old electronics
promo
4:04
How to use Apple iOS 12 'Screen Time' for parents
promo
3:59
Ride in Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3, a giant phone on wheels
promo
3:37
Can Bose's noise-masking Sleepbuds really help you sleep?
promo
2:31
Judge approves AT&T-Time Warner merger
promo
1:31
Google hit with record $5 billion EU antitrust fine
promo
2:51
Do you hate creating and remembering your passwords? Here's the solution.
promo
0:51
Tesla meets its 5,000 Model 3 production goal
promo
4:17
Here's what the smartphone of the future looks like
promo
1:11
Elon Musk alleges employee 'sabotage' as Tesla sues
promo
2:14
What happens to our Internet if net neutrality is gone?
promo
3:39
This TV you’ve never heard of is the best TV deal we’ve ever seen
promo
3:03
Here’s what’s coming to your iPhone with iOS 12
promo
2:56
This AI in security cams can recognize your face and body