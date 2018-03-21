Democracy Dies in Darkness
(Video: Elyse Samuels/The Washington Post, Photo: Kathleen Rudell-Brooks/The Washington Post)
Tech
Ready to quit Facebook? It's harder than you think.
The hashtag #deletefacebook is trending on Twitter as Facebook faces serious scrutiny over the Cambridge Analytica controversy. Here's a guide on how to leave the social media site.
