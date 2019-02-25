The Washington Post
(Reuters)
Tech
SEC goes after Elon Musk over another tweet
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said a federal court should hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating last year's settlement with the federal agency due to new statements he made on Twitter.
Related
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:35
SEC goes after Elon Musk over another tweet
promo
0:33
Watch Virgin Galactic’s SpaceshipTwo fly into space for the second time
promo
3:11
Samsung's new Galaxy Fold is a phone and tablet — and is $2,000
promo
3:41
Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 has twists in the screen to make other smartphones seem dated
promo
2:56
This AI in security cams can recognize your face and body
promo
4:07
Don't Marie Kondo your papers and photos into the trash. Save them in the cloud.
promo
1:00
Watch Elon Musk's jet flights in 2018
promo
5:56
What's Deepak Chopra doing at CES of all places?
promo
6:18
Just a few weird tech products we saw at CES 2019
promo
3:06
Deepfakes: How a new technology is being used to put women’s faces on porn stars’ bodies
promo
3:08
A ride through Elon Musk’s first Boring Company tunnel
promo
3:38
Night Sight: How Google’s Pixel phone can take pictures in the dark