(U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee)
LIVE
Tech
Sen. Hawley quotes Post reporting, says 'TikTok should answer for these discrepancies'
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sharply criticized the popular social-video app TikTok, calling the company a threat to national security during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Nov. 5.
Apple, TikTok draw congressional rebuke for sitting out of hearing on China
Inside TikTok: A culture clash where U.S. views about censorship often were overridden by the Chinese bosses
TikTok declines to testify to Congress about China, in move that threatens to stoke lawmakers’ ire
TikTok’s Beijing roots fuel censorship suspicion as it builds a huge U.S. audience
U.S. government investigating TikTok over national security concerns
