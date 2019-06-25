The Washington Post
(Darian Woehr/TWP)
Tech
Sen. Ted Cruz questions Google about recent Project Veritas report
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) questioned Google UX director, Maggie Stanphill, about a recent Project Veritas report at a U.S. Senate hearing on June 25.
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
2:15
Sen. Ted Cruz questions Google about recent Project Veritas report
promo
1:27
Google UX director grilled by Senate on persuasive algorithm use
promo
5:31
How to spot manipulated video | The Fact Checker
promo
2:26
This is how Google's Chrome lets the cookies track you, imagined in real life
promo
2:46
Living smarter with tech: How to be a better you
promo
1:38
Libra, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, explained
promo
1:16
Mark Zuckerberg ‘deepfake’ will remain online
promo
3:51
Inside the race to beat 'deepfakes' in 2020
promo
4:35
Your face is now your boarding pass. Here's why that should worry us.
promo
1:00
NASA announces plans to open ISS for commercial use
promo
3:11
Apple embraces the dark side — and kills off iTunes, the app that started it all