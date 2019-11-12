The Washington Post
(Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)
Tech
Sonic the Hedgehog's new look has the internet breathing a sigh of relief
Following fan outcry, Paramount Pictures released its trailer for the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie Nov. 12, featuring a new and improved look for the beloved Sega character.
Related
Read More
Up next in Launcher
promo
1:04
Sonic the Hedgehog's new look has the internet breathing a sigh of relief
promo
5:12
Hideo Kojima told us 'exactly' what Death Stranding is about
promo
4:06
What exactly is Overwatch 2 going to be? Here’s what Jeff Kaplan told us.
promo
4:19
How ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ uses ex-military to improve the game's realism
promo
4:51
How video games inspired Jon Batiste, bandleader for Colbert's 'Late Show'
promo
7:38
There's no difference between sports and esports. Harrisburg U seeks to prove that.
promo
2:08
All the new things you can do in Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 1
promo
4:10
How video games became an entertainment juggernaut
promo
2:04
Fortnite goes dark in surprise season 10 finale
promo
0:40
Video game coverage from The Washington Post
promo
0:44
Meet the elite gamers at a South Korean esports high school
promo
1:47
NBA 2K20 features the WNBA for the first time
promo
1:04
A look at trends from Europe's biggest gaming convention
promo
2:12
How a free video game became a money machine
promo
2:23
Colbert is a nerd. Here are the moments that prove it