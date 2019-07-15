The Washington Post
(KERO-TV)
Tech
Sparks fly from girl's iPhone 6 as she's holding it
Kayla Ramos, 11, was playing with her iPhone 6 in Bakersfield, Calif., when sparks suddenly began to shoot from the device in July 2019.
