Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Video
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Secret Table
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
Top News
Popular
Live
(KERO-TV)
LIVE
Tech
Sparks fly from girl's iPhone 6 as she's holding it
Kayla Ramos, 11, was playing with her iPhone 6 in Bakersfield, Calif., when sparks suddenly began to shoot from the device in July 2019.
Related
A child’s iPhone began sparking. Then it burned holes in her blanket
Read More
Up next in
Technology
0:38
Sparks fly from girl's iPhone 6 as she's holding it
1:47
Don't be fooled by extreme weather hoaxes. Here's how to spot them.
1:09
Famed automaker Lee Iacocca dies at 94
1:28
NASA previews Orion spacecraft test
1:27
Google UX director grilled by Senate on persuasive algorithm use
5:31
How to spot manipulated video | The Fact Checker
2:26
This is how Google's Chrome lets the cookies track you, imagined in real life
2:46
Living smarter with tech: How to be a better you
1:38
Libra, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency, explained
1:16
Mark Zuckerberg ‘deepfake’ will remain online
3:51
Inside the race to beat 'deepfakes' in 2020
4:35
Your face is now your boarding pass. Here's why that should worry us.
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com