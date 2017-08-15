The Washington Post
Top News Popular
Video
Tech
Read More
Up next in Top news
Now watching
promo
1:30
The DOJ wants personal data of visitors of this Trump protesters' website
Now watching
promo
1:52
Dash cam shows Ohio police beating black man at traffic stop
Now watching
promo
2:06
Twitter users are outing marchers from the white nationalist rally
Now watching
promo
1:44
What you need to know about Taylor Swift's groping lawsuit
Now watching
promo
0:48
Video shows daring sea rescue in southwest England
Now watching
promo
2:03
Carnival rides are still a beloved summer tradition despite recent accidents
Now watching
promo
0:39
Protesters chant 'shame' outside Trump Tower
Now watching
promo
0:51
Protesters tear down Confederate statue in North Carolina
Now watching
promo
2:46
Trump orders probe of Chinese trade practices
Now watching
promo
0:39
Trump: 'The vast majority' of people convicted for terrorism in the U.S. since 9/11 came from abroad
Now watching
promo
1:31
Pence: 'All options' on the table to respond to North Korea