The Washington Post
Tech
(Jhaan Elker, Geoffrey Fowler/The Washington Post)
The FCC is about to make the Internet as much fun as being in line at the airport
Read More
The FCC removed net neutrality regulations, so surfing the Internet will be more like waiting in lines at the airport. The Post's Geoffrey Fowler explains.
The FCC removed net neutrality regulations, so surfing the Internet will be more like waiting in lines at the airport. The Post's Geoffrey Fowler explains.
Up next in technology
Now watching
promo
2:53
The FCC is about to make the Internet as much fun as being in line at the airport
Now watching
promo
2:26
Inside view of Blue Origin's crew capsule launch
Now watching
promo
1:48
Blue Origin launches and lands its crew capsule, looks to send tourists to space in 2018
Now watching
promo
1:20
Why some people are skeptical about electric buses
Now watching
promo
1:37
This 6-year-old makes $11 million a year reviewing toys on YouTube
Now watching
promo
2:03
Bitcoin is hot again. Here's what you need to know.
Now watching
promo
1:39
Bitcoin comes to U.S. market trades, and five other things about the cryptocurrency
Now watching
promo
1:01
Singapore drone frees your fingers to take photos
Now watching
promo
1:51
Apple, Facebook try to reinstate banned apps in China
Now watching
promo
3:46
We tried Amazon Key. The strangers it let in our door wasn't the worst part.
Now watching
promo
1:09
GM producing in-car shopping console