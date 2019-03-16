Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Video Channels
top news
popular video
politics
opinions
local
sports
national
world
business
tech
style
entertainment
washington post live
|
Top News
Popular
(Jhaan Elker, Elyse Samuels/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Tech
The New Zealand massacre livestream shows how hate spreads online
The livestream of the mosque shooting is notable not only for its horror and brazenness, but because the gunman effectively exploited niche online language and sensibilities.
Related
The New Zealand shooting shows how YouTube and Facebook spread hate and violent images — yet again
Primary suspect, one alleged accomplice identified in terrorist attack that killed 49 in New Zealand
The Christchurch mosque shooter, steeped in online culture, knew how to make his massacre go viral
Read More
Up next in
New Zealand shooting
5:40
The New Zealand massacre livestream shows how hate spreads online
0:29
Australian senator gets egged in protest after controversial New Zealand shootings statement
0:48
Mourners pay tribute to victims of New Zealand mosque attack
1:47
Who is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern?
0:48
New Zealand shooting suspect to appear in High Court April 5
2:05
Two Muslim American communities struggle to process New Zealand attack
1:19
39 patients in Christchurch Hospital after deadly mosque shooting
0:50
New Zealand prime minister: ‘Our gun laws will change’
3:51
New Zealand prime minister: 'We are all unified in grieving together'
1:49
U.N. holds moment of silence for victims of New Zealand terrorist attack
3:37
'Inhumane, evil, horrible': U.S. politicians condemn New Zealand attacks
0:23
Trump says white nationalism is a 'small group of people' with 'very serious problems'
© 1996-2019 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com