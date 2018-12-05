The Washington Post
(Adriana Usero /The Washington Post)
Tech
The ‘soap opera effect,’ explained
If you’ve ever wondered why that action movie you loved in theaters looks different at home, video interpolation, better known as “the soap opera effect” might be the culprit.
Read More
Up next in Technology
promo
1:39
The ‘soap opera effect,’ explained
promo
1:17
Delta opens first U.S. facial recognition airport terminal
promo
2:05
Ocasio-Cortez’s first week in Washington, as seen on Instagram
promo
1:51
How cringe-worthy is that tweet? Behold, 'the ratio'
promo
3:38
Night Sight: How Google’s Pixel phone can take pictures in the dark
promo
4:24
What’s the difference between the iPhone XS and XR?
promo
3:32
Google's Pixel 3 screens your calls and judges your photos
promo
2:46
Facebook's new video chat camera, Portal, can follow you
promo
3:10
What's with those robo-calls that look like your phone number?
promo
3:30
Sony's robot dog Aibo vs. a real puppy
promo
2:25
5 things that are smaller than the screen on Apple’s new iPhone Xs Max
promo
5:06
The explosive problem with recycling old electronics
promo
4:04
How to use Apple iOS 12 'Screen Time' for parents
promo
3:59
Ride in Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3, a giant phone on wheels
promo
3:37
Can Bose's noise-masking Sleepbuds really help you sleep?
promo
1:31
Google hit with record $5 billion EU antitrust fine
promo
2:51
Do you hate creating and remembering your passwords? Here's the solution.
promo
0:51
Tesla meets its 5,000 Model 3 production goal
promo
4:17
Here's what the smartphone of the future looks like
promo
1:11
Elon Musk alleges employee 'sabotage' as Tesla sues
promo
2:14
What happens to our Internet if net neutrality is gone?